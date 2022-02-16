GameStop (GME) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GameStop (GME) closed at $128.33, marking a +1.72% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the video game retailer had gained 15.84% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GameStop as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GameStop is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.19 billion, up 3.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GameStop. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GameStop is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GameStop's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8410.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.71.

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.