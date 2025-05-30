GameStop (GME) Opinions on Bitcoin Treasury Investment

Recent discussions on X about GameStop (GME) have been buzzing with speculation and excitement, particularly around the company's strategic moves and market momentum. Many users are focusing on GameStop's reported $500 million bitcoin purchase, as noted in recentfinancial news with some suggesting that this could position the company favorably in the digital asset space amidst Bitcoin's record highs. The chatter reflects a mix of optimism about potential price surges and curiosity over how this bold investment will play out.

Additionally, there’s a strong undercurrent of anticipation on X regarding a possible short squeeze, with several posts pointing to technical indicators like high short interest and breakout patterns as fuel for dramatic price movements. Some have even projected ambitious price targets for 2025, driven by community enthusiasm and comparisons to past meme stock rallies. This fervor keeps GameStop at the forefront of retail investor conversations, as they debate the stock’s trajectory in a volatile market.

GameStop Insider Trading Activity

GameStop insiders have traded $GME stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN COHEN (President, CEO and Chairman) purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $10,775,000

ALAIN ATTAL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $257,500

MARK HAYMOND ROBINSON (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,264 shares for an estimated $154,587 .

. LAWRENCE CHENG purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $107,700

DANIEL WILLIAM MOORE (PFO and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,503 shares for an estimated $64,032.

GameStop Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of GameStop stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GameStop Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GME in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/26/2025

