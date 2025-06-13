GameStop (GME) Opinions on $1.75 Billion Debt Offering

Recent discussions on X about GameStop (GME) have been ignited by the company's announcement of a $1.75 billion convertible bond offering, causing a significant stir among investors and traders. Many users are expressing concerns over the potential dilutive impact of these bonds, with some predicting further downward pressure on the stock price following a nearly 20% drop in a single session. The conversation is intense, as this move comes amidst broader challenges for the retailer, including declining quarterly revenues due to a shift toward digital gaming.

Despite the bearish reactions, there remains a persistent undercurrent of optimism among certain corners of the X community, with some pointing to GameStop's substantial cash reserves and potential strategic pivots as reasons for a possible rebound. Posts on X also highlight ongoing speculation about short squeezes and meme stock revivals, keeping the stock's volatile reputation alive. This dichotomy of views showcases the polarizing nature of GameStop as it navigates both financial restructuring and its cultural status among retail investors.

GameStop Insider Trading Activity

GameStop insiders have traded $GME stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN COHEN (President, CEO and Chairman) purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $10,775,000

ALAIN ATTAL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $257,500

MARK HAYMOND ROBINSON (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,264 shares for an estimated $154,587 .

. LAWRENCE CHENG purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $107,700

DANIEL WILLIAM MOORE (PFO and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,503 shares for an estimated $64,032.

GameStop Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of GameStop stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GameStop Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GME in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/26/2025

