GameStop (GME) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

GameStop (GME) closed the most recent trading day at $18.94, moving +1.55% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video game retailer had lost 16.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.

GameStop will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.34 billion, down 2.68% from the prior-year quarter.

GME's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.51 per share and revenue of $5.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50% and -2.19%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GameStop. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.05% higher. GameStop is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

GameStop Corp. (GME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

