GameStop (GME) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

GameStop (GME) closed the most recent trading day at $151.18, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the video game retailer had lost 17.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.05%.

GME will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GME is projected to report earnings of -$0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 65.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion, up 17.64% from the year-ago period.

GME's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $5.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +65.89% and +11.29%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GME should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.96% lower within the past month. GME is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

