GameStop (GME) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

GameStop (GME) closed the most recent trading day at $33.84, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.21% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the video game retailer had gained 9.98% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GameStop as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GameStop is projected to report earnings of -$0.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.25 billion, up 6.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.50 per share and revenue of $6.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -31.58% and +6.72%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GameStop. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. GameStop is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

