GameStop (GME) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

GameStop (GME) closed the most recent trading day at $181.56, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video game retailer had lost 17.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.09% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GameStop as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 8, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.22, up 58.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, up 29.69% from the year-ago period.

GME's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $5.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +87.38% and +13.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GameStop. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GameStop currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

