GameStop (GME) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GameStop (GME) closed at $18.90, marking a +1.72% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video game retailer had lost 16.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GameStop as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, GameStop is projected to report earnings of -$0.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 67.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion, down 2.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.51 per share and revenue of $5.8 billion, which would represent changes of +50% and -2.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GameStop should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GameStop is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

