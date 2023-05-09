GameStop (GME) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

GameStop (GME) closed the most recent trading day at $20.24, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video game retailer had lost 8.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GameStop as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, up 67.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.34 billion, down 2.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.51 per share and revenue of $5.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50% and -2.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GameStop. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GameStop currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

GameStop Corp. (GME)

