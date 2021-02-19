GameStop (GME) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

GameStop (GME) closed at $40.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow 0%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

GME will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GME to post earnings of $1.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.24 billion, up 2.19% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GME. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GME currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

