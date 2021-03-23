GameStop (GME) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Does GameStop (GME) still have a working business model beyond the boost it got from the recent mania driven by social media? And if not, can the company, which is sometimes referred to as the "next Blockbuster," pivot its business model in a manner that is sustainable to support the stock price?

The Reddit-induced explosion in the stock and its subsequent decline suggests that fundamentals don’t matter -- at least, not yet. But the company can change that narrative on Tuesday when it reports fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell. GameStop shares fell 27% last week, snapping a three-week winning streak that saw the shares surge some 500% since the middle of February. Still, the shares, which have skyrocketed 970% year to date, are up 400% in thirty days.

The WallStreetBets community is largely credited for the stock’s performance. GameStop has delivered declining revenue over the last four years, while posting losses for the past two years, which has surpassed $1.2 billion. Losses are expected for the next several years. But some investors are excited about what can potentially become a strong fundamental story. For starters, there is renewed excitement about a new gaming cycle from Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox and Sony (SNE) Playstation. Early reports suggests demand for consoles is outpacing supply.

There is also enthusiasm over the arrival of Ryan Cohen, Chewy (CHWY) founder, who is charged with turning GameStop into an e-commerce powerhouse. That’s easier said than done, given that the brick-and-mortar retailer has yet to show financial success in the digital realm. In other words, the post-earnings call will be closely watched for any commentary about what is expected in the quarters ahead.

For the quarter that ended January, Wall Street expects the Grapevine, TX-based company to earn $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion. For the full year, the company is expected to lose $2.17 per share, reversing last year's profits of 22 cents per share, while full-year revenue of $5.18 billion would decline 20% year over year.

Because of video games being downloaded online, GameStop's quarterly and full-year revenue have been in declining for several years, while its brick-and-mortar stores are being closed. The effect of Covid has only accelerated the company’s struggle. Its declining cash position, which has fallen nearly 70% from $1.6 billion in 2019 to only $499 million in 2020, highlights how swift the devastation in the business has been.

In the third quarter, the cash on the balance sheet declined again, falling to $446 million. With declining revenues still accelerating, this rate of cash burn by the company is unsustainable. Pivoting from brick and mortar to online is how GameStop can survive. But pivoting is hard to do. Aside from being expensive, pivoting will take a significant amount of time to pull off. Without question, it's the right decision, but this could be a “too little, too late” situation.

The company missed an opportunity to execute that transition three years ago when GameStop’s cash position stood at $1.6 billion, which would have given it a much longer runway. On Tuesday, investors will nonetheless want some indication that the stock has value beyond the recent social media frenzy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.