US Markets
GME

GameStop gets new $500 mln asset-based credit facility

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

GameStop Corp said on Thursday it entered into an agreement with a syndicate of banks for a new $500 million global asset-based credit facility to improve its liquidity, as the videogame retailer invests aggressively in its strategy to pivot toward e-commerce.

Adds credit facility details, company background

Nov 4 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N said on Thursday it entered into an agreement with a syndicate of banks for a new $500 million global asset-based credit facility to improve its liquidity, as the videogame retailer invests aggressively in its strategy to pivot toward e-commerce.

The five-year credit agreement replaces GameStop's existing one of $420 million, which was due in November 2022, the company said, adding that the facility would reduce borrowing costs and allow more flexibility.

Wells Fargo Bank served as the lead arranger of the facility and will serve as the administrative agent.

GameStop, which raised $551 million in late April, raised more than $1 billion in a share offering in June, cashing in on a social-media driven surge in its stock price in the beginning of 2021.

The company is undergoing a revamp as Chairman Ryan Cohen has hired executives from companies including Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O in a push to pivot the company away from brick-and-mortar towards e-commerce.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular