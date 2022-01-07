GameStop Gains On Plans To Launch NFT Market Place

(RTTNews) - Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME) are rising more than 12% in the morning trade on Friday.

The video game retailer is reportedly planning to launch NFT market place and establish crypto partnerships.

As per WSJ reports, GameStop is seeking partnerships with game developers and publishers to list NFTs on its market place, which is expected to be launched later this year.

GME, currently at $147.81, has traded in the range of $17.08- $483 in the last 52 weeks.

