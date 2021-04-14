US Markets
GameStop forfeits over 587,000 shares from CEO for not meeting targets

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
GameStop Corp has forfeited more than 587,000 shares from Chief Executive Officer George Sherman as he failed to meet a performance target, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

April 14 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp <GME.N> has forfeited more than 587,000 shares from Chief Executive Officer George Sherman as he failed to meet a performance target, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

