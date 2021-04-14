GameStop forfeits over 587,000 shares from CEO for not meeting targets

Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for GameStop in first paragraph

April 14 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp <GME.N> has forfeited more than 587,000 shares from Chief Executive Officer George Sherman as he failed to meet a performance target, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

