GameStop forfeits over 587,000 shares from CEO for not meeting targets
Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for GameStop in first paragraph
April 14 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp <GME.N> has forfeited more than 587,000 shares from Chief Executive Officer George Sherman as he failed to meet a performance target, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
