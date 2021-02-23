GameStop finance head to resign

Adds detail from release

Feb 23 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell will resign on March 26.

The company has begun a search for a permanent CFO and retained an executive search firm to support the process, where internal and external candidates will be evaluated, it said.

