US Markets
GME

GameStop falls short of fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICK ZIEMINSKI

GameStop Corp, the video game retailer at the center of this year's Reddit-driven trading frenzy, fell short of holiday-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, squeezed by pandemic-led store closures and as more gamers drifted online.

March 23 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N, the video game retailer at the center of this year's Reddit-driven trading frenzy, fell short of holiday-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, squeezed by pandemic-led store closures and as more gamers drifted online.

Net sales fell to $2.12 billion in the fourth quarter, the ninth straight quarter of declines. Analysts' on average had expected $2.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

GameStop's shares have skyrocketed this year as amateur traders bet against Wall Street hedge funds that had shorted its shares, driving the company's valuation to as high as $33.68 billion, more than Best Buy BBY.N. The stock has become one of the hottest and most visible "meme stocks" followed on social media.

The results come as top shareholder Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of online pet supplies retailer Chewy, tries to transition the company into an ecommerce business that can take on big-box retailers such as Target TGT.N and Walmart WMT.N, as well as technology firms such as Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Sony Corp 6758.T.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME BBY TGT WMT MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular