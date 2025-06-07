GAMESTOP Earnings Preview: Recent $GME Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GAMESTOP ($GME) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $761,777,350 and earnings of $0.04 per share.

GAMESTOP Insider Trading Activity

GAMESTOP insiders have traded $GME stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN COHEN (President, CEO and Chairman) purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $10,775,000

ALAIN ATTAL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $257,500

MARK HAYMOND ROBINSON (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,264 shares for an estimated $154,587 .

. LAWRENCE CHENG purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $107,700

DANIEL WILLIAM MOORE (PFO and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,503 shares for an estimated $64,032.

GAMESTOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of GAMESTOP stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GAMESTOP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GME in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/26/2025

