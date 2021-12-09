GameStop Dips 4% In Pre-market On Recording Wider Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME) are down more than 4% in pre-market on Thursday after the video games and entertainment products retailer reported wider net loss in the third quarter.

Net loss was $105.4 million or $1.39 per share in the third quarter, compared with net loss of $18.8 million or $0.29 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net sales, however, increased to $1.297 billion for the quarter, from $1.005 billion in the prior-year quarter.

GameStop stock closed Wednesday's trade at $173.65, down $4.16 or 2.34%. It is currently at $166.11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.