GameStop Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GameStop Corp. (GME):

Earnings: $48.2 million in Q4 vs. -$147.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.16 in Q4 vs. -$0.49 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $48.9 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.13 per share Revenue: $2.22 billion in Q4 vs. $2.25 billion in the same period last year.

