GameStop Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GameStop Corp. (GME):

Earnings: -$147.5 million in Q4 vs. $80.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.94 in Q4 vs. $1.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$141.4 million or -$1.86 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.84 per share Revenue: $2.25 billion in Q4 vs. $2.12 billion in the same period last year.

