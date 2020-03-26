GameStop Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GameStop Corp. (GME):

-Earnings: $21.0 million in Q4 vs. -$187.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.32 in Q4 vs. -$1.84 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $83.8 million or $1.27 per share for the period. -Revenue: $2.19 billion in Q4 vs. $3.06 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.