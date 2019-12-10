GameStop Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings of -$0.49 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GameStop Corp. (GME):

-Earnings: -$83.4 million in Q3 vs. -$488.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.02 in Q3 vs. -$4.78 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$40.2 million or -$0.49 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.44 billion in Q3 vs. $1.94 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.10 - $0.20

