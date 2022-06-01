GameStop Corp. Q1 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$157.9 million, or -$2.08 per share. This compares with -$66.8 million, or -$1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$157.9 million or -$2.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.38 billion from $1.28 billion last year.

GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$157.9 Mln. vs. -$66.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$2.08 vs. -$1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.45 -Revenue (Q1): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.

