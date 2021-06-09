GameStop Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of -$0.45 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GameStop Corp. (GME):

-Earnings: -$66.8 million in Q1 vs. -$165.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.01 in Q1 vs. -$2.57 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$29.4 million or -$0.45 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.28 billion in Q1 vs. $1.02 billion in the same period last year.

