GameStop Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GameStop Corp. (GME):

-Earnings: -$165.7 million in Q1 vs. $6.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.57 in Q1 vs. $0.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$103.9 million or -$1.61 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.27 per share -Revenue: $1.02 billion in Q1 vs. $1.55 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.