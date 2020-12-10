GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

It's been a sad week for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), who've watched their investment drop 18% to US$13.66 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 7.7% short of analyst estimates at US$1.0b, although statutory losses were somewhat better. The per-share loss was US$0.29, 67% smaller than the analysts were expecting prior to the result. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on GameStop after the latest results. NYSE:GME Earnings and Revenue Growth December 10th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for GameStop from nine analysts is for revenues of US$5.84b in 2022 which, if met, would be a decent 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 98% to US$0.098. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$5.84b and US$0.098 per share in losses.

The consensus price target rose 40% to US$9.73, with the analysts increasing their valuations as the business executes in line with forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on GameStop, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$19.00 and the most bearish at US$1.60 per share. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that GameStop is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 13%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 8.9% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.9% next year. So it looks like GameStop is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for GameStop going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for GameStop you should know about.

