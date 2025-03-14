GameStop Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results on March 25, 2025

GameStop will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 results on March 25, 2025, after market close.

Quiver AI Summary

GameStop Corp. announced that it will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on March 25, 2025, after the market closes.

Potential Positives

GameStop will provide insights into its financial performance by reporting fourth quarter fiscal 2024 results, which can inform investors and stakeholders about the company's current state and future prospects.



The scheduled release of the earnings report shows transparency and accountability as the company communicates its financial results to the market.



The timing of the earnings report after market hours allows for a potentially more measured reaction from investors, as they will have time to analyze the information before trading resumes.



Reporting fourth quarter results may highlight improvements or growth within the company, which can positively impact investor confidence and market perception.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of earnings report on March 25, 2025, may highlight ongoing struggles or poor financial performance as the company continues to navigate a challenging market.

FAQ

When will GameStop report its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 results?

GameStop will announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 results on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, after market close.

How can I contact GameStop Investor Relations?

You can reach GameStop Investor Relations at (817) 424-2001 or via email at ir@gamestop.com.

What is GameStop's stock ticker symbol?

GameStop is listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol GME.

Where is GameStop located?

GameStop Corp. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

What time will GameStop's financial results be released?

The financial results will be released after the market closes on March 25, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GME Insider Trading Activity

$GME insiders have traded $GME stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK HAYMOND ROBINSON (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,244 shares for an estimated $380,558 .

. DANIEL WILLIAM MOORE (PFO and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,867 shares for an estimated $177,321.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $GME stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report fourth quarter fiscal 2024 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.









Contacts









GameStop Corp. Investor Relations





(817) 424-2001









ir@gamestop.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.