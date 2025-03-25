GameStop Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $131.3 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $63.1 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $136.4 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 28.5% to $1.282 billion from $1.793 billion last year.

GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $131.3 Mln. vs. $63.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $1.282 Bln vs. $1.793 Bln last year.

