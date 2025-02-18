GameStop Corp. Plans Sale of International Operations in France and Canada

GameStop plans to sell its operations in France and Canada as part of asset evaluation.

Quiver AI Summary

GameStop Corp. announced that it plans to sell its operations in France and Canada as part of its evaluation of international assets. The company encourages inquiries regarding this decision to be directed to their M&A department. Additionally, the press release includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, emphasizing that these statements are based on current management beliefs and are subject to various risks. GameStop clarifies that these statements are as of the release date and that the company does not commit to updating them unless required by law.

Potential Positives

The announcement of pursuing a sale of operations in France and Canada indicates a strategic focus on optimizing international assets, potentially leading to improved financial performance.

The decision could allow GameStop to concentrate resources and efforts on its more profitable or promising markets, potentially enhancing overall operational efficiency.

This move may attract investor interest by signaling a proactive approach to restructuring and realignment in light of market conditions.

Potential Negatives

The decision to sell operations in France and Canada may indicate a lack of confidence in these markets, potentially undermining GameStop's international expansion strategy.

The press release emphasizes the company's need to evaluate its assets, suggesting financial instability or a shift in corporate strategy that could alarm investors.

Forward-looking statements about the sale may create uncertainty among investors, as it signals that the company is in a transitional phase which could impact its short-term performance.

FAQ

Why is GameStop considering the sale of its operations in France and Canada?

GameStop is evaluating its international assets and has decided to pursue a sale of its operations in these two countries.

How can I inquire about GameStop's sale of international operations?

For inquiries, please contact M&A@gamestop.com for information regarding the sale of operations in France and Canada.

What should I know about GameStop's forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are subject to various risks as detailed in the Company’s SEC filings.

Where can I find more information on GameStop's SEC filings?

You can access GameStop's periodic filings at www.sec.gov or through the Company’s investor relations website.

Has GameStop made any final decisions about selling its operations?

No final decisions have been made; the company is still in the evaluation process for its international assets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$GME Insider Trading Activity

$GME insiders have traded $GME stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK HAYMOND ROBINSON (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,244 shares for an estimated $380,558 .

. DANIEL WILLIAM MOORE (PFO and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,867 shares for an estimated $177,321.

$GME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $GME stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that as part of its evaluation of its international assets, the Company intends to pursue a sale of its operations in France and Canada.





For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact



M&A@gamestop.com



.







CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - SAFE HARBOR







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon management’s current beliefs, views, estimates and expectations and are subject to risks described in in the Company’s periodic filings made from time to time with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov or on the Company’s investor relations website (https://investor.gamestop.com). For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential sale of operations in France and Canada. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.









Contact









GameStop Investor Relations





817-424-2001





ir@gamestop.com



