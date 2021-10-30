Markets
GameStop COO Jenna Owens Leaves The Company

(RTTNews) - In a SEC filing, Video games retailer GameStop Corp. (GME) announced Friday that Jenna Owens agreed to leave as chief operating officer.

On October 28, 2021, GameStop and Jenna Owens, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, entered into a Separation and Release Agreement.

The Separation Agreement provides for Owens' departure from the Company, effective October 25, 2021. Owens, a former Amazon and Google executive, was named to the role in March. The responsibilities associated with the position are being absorbed by other members of the management team, the company specified.

