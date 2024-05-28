GameStop Completes ATM Equity Offering Of $933.4 Mln, Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) Tuesday announced the completion of its previously disclosed 'at-the-market' or ATM equity offering program.

Currently, shares are at $19.00, up 18.84 percent from its previous close of $18.32 on a volume of 43,017,089.

GameStop had filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission to sell up to a maximum amount of 45,000,000 shares of its common stock from time-to-time through the ATM Program. The aggregate gross proceeds were approximately $933.4 million.

GameStop intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions and investments.

