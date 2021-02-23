GameStop CFO Jim Bell Resigns

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME), Tuesday announced that Jim Bell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be resigning from his roles on March 26, 2021.

The company has initiated a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer and has arranged a executive search firm to support the process.

If a permanent replacement is not in place at the time of Bell's departure, GameStop intends to appoint Diana Jajeh, who is currently Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, to the role of interim Chief Financial Officer.

