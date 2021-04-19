GameStop CEO George Sherman To Step Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) announced that George Sherman will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer on July 31, 2021, or earlier. The Board's Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee is leading a search to identify Chief Executive Officer candidates. The Board has retained a third-party firm to support its efforts.

Ryan Cohen, incoming Chairman of the Board, said, "GameStop appreciates the valuable leadership that George has provided throughout his tenure. He took many decisive steps to stabilize the business during challenging times. The company is much stronger today than when he joined."

