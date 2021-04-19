GameStop CEO George Sherman to resign

Adds details from the release, background

April 19 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N said on Monday Chief Executive Officer George Sherman would resign, as it pivots from a brick-and-mortar video game retailer to an e-commerce firm.

Sherman will be stepping down on July 31 or earlier upon the appointment of a successor, the company said in a statement.

Its board is searching to identify chief executive officer candidates.

The development, first reported by Reuters last week, is the biggest shakeup at GameStop since Ryan Cohen, the co-founder and former chief executive of online pet food company Chewy Inc CHWY.N, joined the company's board in January.

GameStop has been in the process of shifting its business away from the brick-and-mortar retailer model into an e-commerce business that can compete with large-scale retailers such as Walmart Inc WMT.N, as well as technology companies Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and <Sony Corp 6758.T.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

