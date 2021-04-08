Markets
GameStop Board To Elect Ryan Cohen As Chairman Following Annual Meeting - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Specialty retailer GameStop Corp. (GME) said its nominees for election to the company's Board are: Alan Attal, Larry Cheng, Ryan Cohen, Jim Grube, George Sherman and Yang Xu. The Board plans to elect Cohen as Chairman. The company plans to reduce individual director compensation approximately 28% from prior year.

Larry Cheng is Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Volition Capital. He has more than two decades of venture capital and growth equity investing experience.

Yang Xu is Senior Vice President of Global Finance and Treasury at The Kraft Heinz Company.

