US Markets
GME

GameStop board approves stock split plan, shares rise

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

GameStop Corp said on Wednesday its board has approved a four-for-one stock split, sending the video game retailer's shares up more than 5% in extended trading.

adds shares, background, details

July 6 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N said on Wednesday its board has approved a four-for-one stock split, sending the video game retailer's shares up more than 5% in extended trading.

The "meme stock" company in March sought shareholder approval for the split, planning to increase its outstanding Class A common shares to 1 billion from 300 million in a bid to make it easier for retail investors to own its stock.

The split will be in the form of a stock dividend, which will be distributed after markets close on July 21.

Shareholders will receive the dividend of three additional shares of the company's Class A common stock for each share held.

The retailer is making its pivot towards e-commerce to reinvigorate business after the pandemic crushed brick-and-mortar businesses.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular