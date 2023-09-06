News & Insights

GameStop beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong videogame demand

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

September 06, 2023 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - GameStop GME.N on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and posted a narrower-than-expected loss, buoyed by strong demand for videogames, collectibles and consoles.

Shares of the company rose more than 5% in extended trading as the results indicated that efforts to boost its digital presence were paying off.

Gamers have been splurging on popular titles such as Activision Blizzard's ATVI.O "Diablo IV" and Electronic Arts' EA.O "F1 23".

Revenue rose about 2% to $1.16 billion for the quarter ended July 29, topping estimates of $1.14 billion, according to three analysts polled by LSEG.

On an adjusted basis, GameStop lost 3 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimates of a loss of 14 cents.

The company said it will not hold a post-earnings conference call.

In a top-rung shake-up, its finance chief stepped down last month marking a second high-profile exit from the company after the board in June ousted its fifth CEO in five years.

