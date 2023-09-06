GameStop beats quarterly revenue estimates

Sept 6 (Reuters) - GameStop GME.N beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, buoyed by demand for videogames, collectibles and consoles.

The company reported revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter ended July 29, up from $1.14 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had estimated $1.14 billion, according to three analysts polled by LSEG.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru)

