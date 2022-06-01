GameStop beats quarterly revenue estimates
June 1 (Reuters) - Video game retailer GameStop Corp GME.N reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more shoppers bought video games and consoles.
Net sales were $1.38 billion in the quarter ended April 30, above analysts' average estimate of $1.32 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
