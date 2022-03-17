GameStop beats quarterly revenue estimates

March 17 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp reported fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat Wall Street estimates, driven by demand for video games and consoles during the holiday season.

Net sales stood at $2.25 billion in the quarter. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $2.22 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GAMESTOP RESULTS/ (URGENT, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.