GameStop beats quarterly revenue estimates

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

March 17 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp reported fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat Wall Street estimates, driven by demand for video games and consoles during the holiday season.

Net sales stood at $2.25 billion in the quarter. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $2.22 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

