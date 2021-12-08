GameStop beats quarterly revenue estimates

Dec 8 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N reported third-quarter revenue on Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates, as it sold more gaming consoles and video games.

The video game retailer's overall revenue was $1.30 billion, beating estimates of $1.19 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

GameStop was one of the companies whose shares hogged the limelight in this year's meme-stock frenzy, which was led by day traders and fueled by chatter on social media platforms such as Reddit.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

