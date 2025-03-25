Bitcoin Magazine



GameStop Approves Adding Bitcoin to Treasury Reserves

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) announced that its board of directors has unanimously approved an update to the company’s investment policy, allowing Bitcoin to be held as a treasury reserve asset. The decision follows a series of engagements between GameStop Chairman and CEO Ryan Cohen and prominent figures like Michael Saylor in the Bitcoin industry.

On February 8, Cohen met with Strategy Chairman and well-known Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor, sparking speculation that GameStop may be adding BTC to its balance sheet. A couple weeks after, Cohen responded to CoinDesk via a tweet stating “Letter received.” after receiving a letter from Strive Asset Management CEO Matt Cole, which urged GameStop to adopt Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

In its announcement, GameStop noted that its investment policy now permits investments in “certain cryptocurrency assets, including Bitcoin and U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoins.” The company also acknowledged associated risks, including the potential impact of these investments on its financial results and internal financial controls.

The policy update was disclosed alongside the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.

For the fourth quarter, GameStop reported net sales of $1.283 billion, a decrease from $1.794 billion in the same period the prior year. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses fell to $282.5 million, compared to $359.2 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. Net income for the quarter was $131.3 million, up from $63.1 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $96.5 million, compared to $88.0 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter.

GameStop also disclosed that it held $4.775 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at the end of the quarter. The company completed its exit from Italy and finalized the wind-down of store operations in Germany during this period.

For the full fiscal year 2024, GameStop reported net sales of $3.823 billion, down from $5.273 billion in fiscal year 2023. SG&A expenses for the year were $1.130 billion, compared to $1.324 billion in the prior year. Net income for the year reached $131.3 million, significantly higher than the $6.7 million reported in fiscal year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $36.1 million, compared to $64.7 million in the previous year.

The company has not yet disclosed how much Bitcoin it plans to purchase or when it will begin acquiring BTC, and CEO Ryan Cohen has not yet commented publicly on the addition of Bitcoin to GameStop’s balance sheet at the time of publishing.

