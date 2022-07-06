GameStop Approves 4-for-1 Stock Split, Stock Up 4%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME) gained over 4% in extended session on Wednesday after the company announced 4-for-1 stock split.

GameStop's Board of Directors approved and declared a four-for-one split of the company's Class A common stock in the form of a stock dividend.

The company stockholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2022 will receive a dividend of three additional shares of its Class A common stock for each then-held share of Class A common stock. The stock dividend will be distributed after the close of trading on July 21, 2022. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on July 22, 2022.

GME closed Wednesday's trading at $117.43, down $2.80 or 2.33%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $4.79 or 4.08%, on the NYSE.

