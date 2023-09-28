GameStop Appoints Ryan Cohen As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Gaming retailer GameStop Corp. (GME) announced on Thursday that it appointed Ryan Cohen as its new president and chief executive officer, effective immediately, replacing Matthew Furlong who was terminated by the company earlier this year.

Cohen will not receive any compensation for serving as the company's chief executive president and chairman, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, shares of GameStop are trading at $18.80, up 9.62% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.