GameStop Appoints Ryan Cohen As New CEO

September 28, 2023 — 06:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Gaming retailer GameStop Corp. (GME) announced on Thursday that it appointed Ryan Cohen as its new president and chief executive officer, effective immediately, replacing Matthew Furlong who was terminated by the company earlier this year.

Cohen will not receive any compensation for serving as the company's chief executive president and chairman, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, shares of GameStop are trading at $18.80, up 9.62% on the New York Stock Exchange.

