GameStop Appoints Matt Francis As Chief Technology Officer

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) said that it has appointed Matt Francis to the newly-created role of Chief Technology Officer, effective on February 15, 2021.

Most recently, Francis was an Engineering Leader at Amazon Web Services. He previously held senior-level technology roles at companies such as QVC and Zulily. At GameStop, Francis will be responsible for overseeing e-commerce and technology functions.

Kelli Durkin is appointed as Senior Vice President of Customer Care. Durkin, who previously served as Chewy's Vice President of Customer Service, has a start date of March 1, 2021. In her new role, Durkin will oversee all customer service and engagement initiatives at GameStop.

Josh Krueger is appointed as Vice President of Fulfillment. Krueger, who previously held senior fulfillment roles at Amazon, Walmart, and QVC, has a start date of March 1, 2021.

