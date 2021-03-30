GameStop Appoints Former Amazon and Chewy Execs in Turnaround Bid

GameStop (NYSE: GME) made several announcements Tuesday that gave investors additional hope concerning the beleaguered company's ongoing turnaround. The video game and accessories retailer announced the appointment of Elliott Wilke as chief growth officer, effective April 5.

Wilke is a former Amazon executive, holding a variety of roles at the e-commerce giant over the past seven years. This follows the hiring earlier this month of another former Amazon exec, Jenna Owens, as GameStop's chief operating officer.

Image source: Getty Images.

Most recently, Wilke was in charge of the Amazon Fresh stores, after heading Prime pantry and global technology, and worldwide private brands, among others, since joining the company in 2013.

In a press release, the company laid out Wilke's responsibilities: "At GameStop, Mr. Wilke will oversee growth strategies and marketing, with a focus on increasing customer loyalty and growing the reach of Power Up Rewards and Game Informer. He will also work with other leaders on initiatives that include expanding the company's use of customer insights and metrics to optimize channel marketing."

That wasn't the only announcement today. The company also hired two more former Chewy executives for top roles. Andrea Wolfe will be the company's vice president of brand development, after previously serving Chewy as VP of marketing. Tom Petersen will be the VP of merchandising, reprising a role he held at Chewy.

GameStop previously tapped former Chewy CEO Ryan Cohen to lead the company's shift away from brick-and-mortar retail to focus on e-commerce. Cohen continues to raid the executive ranks at Chewy to fill top jobs at GameStop. This is part of a broader restructuring at the company, as evidenced by the recent departure of Frank Hamlin, GameStop's chief customer officer and the retirement of Jim Bell, the company's CFO.

10 stocks we like better than GameStop

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GameStop wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Danny Vena owns shares of Amazon. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Chewy, Inc. and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920.0 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940.0 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.