GameStop Appoints Elliott Wilke As Chief Growth Officer

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) said that it has appointed Elliott Wilke as Chief Growth Officer, effective on April 5, 2021.

Wilke joins from Amazon, where he spent the past seven years holding a variety of senior roles across segments such as Amazon Fresh, Prime Pantry and Worldwide Private Brands. He began his career at Proctor & Gamble and spent more than a decade in brand manager and marketing roles of increasing responsibility.

In addition, the company has appointed Andrea Wolfe as Vice President of Brand Development. Wolfe, who previously served as Chewy's Vice President of Marketing, started March 29, 2021. She has held executive and director-level marketing roles at companies such as Outdoorsy, Spreetrail and Whole Foods.

The company has names Tom Petersen, Vice President of Merchandising. Petersen, who previously served as Chewy's Vice President of Merchandising, started March 29, 2021. He has also held senior marketing and merchandising roles at specialty retailers such as Artenza and Corro.

