GameStop Appoints 3 New Vice Presidents From Amazon and Chewy

Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is shaking up its executive offices. The company just hired a chief technology officer (CTO) with recent experience from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Two additional executive appointments will bolster GameStop's expertise in customer care and shipping services.

Who's who?

Matt Francis will become GameStop's CTO on Feb. 15, having led the DocumentDB database team at AWS over the last year. His CV also includes seven years of e-commerce operations at clothing retailer Zulily and a cloud-oriented data center setup for real estate start-up FlyHomes. His job description at GameStop involves managing the company's technology and e-commerce assets and operations.

Two other executives will join GameStop on March 1:

Order fulfillment specialist Josh Krueger becomes GameStop's vice president of fulfillment, with a background of similar titles from Amazon and Zulily. More recently, Krueger served as VP of logistics for shopping channel QVC. Earlier, he led the fulfillment division of media and retail conglomerate Qurate Retail Group , which is the parent company of both Zulily and QVC. He will oversee GameStop's e-commerce shipping and fulfillment centers.

, which is the parent company of both Zulily and QVC. He will oversee GameStop's e-commerce shipping and fulfillment centers. Kelli Durkin will be GameStop's senior VP of customer care, managing the company's overall customer service and engagement activities. She built a high-quality customer service division at pet toys specialist Chewys over the last nine years. She reported directly to Chewy's co-founder Ryan Cohen for several years. Cohen's investment fund RC Ventures is one of GameStop's largest shareholders, controlling 12.9% of the company's voting stock.

Krueger and Francis have worked together before in various e-commerce environments and Durkin represents RC Ventures' vision of a growing e-commerce version of GameStop's traditional retail business. It's not exactly a revolution in GameStop's executive offices, but these appointments might be the start of a different long-term plan.

