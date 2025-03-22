News & Insights

GameStop and 9 Surprising Stocks In Mark Cuban’s 2025 Portfolio

March 22, 2025 — 07:00 pm EDT

Written by Adam Palasciano for GOBankingRates->

Being wealthy and not having to worry about money seems like a pipe dream for most of us. Becoming a billionaire seems even more far-fetched. However, there are a select few individuals who’ve done just that. One of them is the notorious American entrepreneur, Shark Tank star and owner of the Dallas Mavericks: Mark Cuban.

According to Forbes, Cuban has a real-time net worth of $5.7 billion as of Mar. 19, 2025. This is an unthinkable amount of money, yet Cuban has accomplished what most think of as impossible. So clearly, he knows a thing or two about how to invest his money and some of his stock picks may even surprise you.

As per Insider Monkey’s methodology, a list of Cuban’s latest investment holdings was compiled based on his public comments and mentions. The companies include their respective stock market ticker symbols and are listed in ascending order based on the number of hedge fund holders as of Q4 2024.

Here are perhaps the 10 most surprising stock picks in Cuban’s 2025 portfolio.

Amazon.com, Inc.

  • NASDAQ ticker symbol: AMZN
  • Number of hedge fund holders as of Q4: 339

Meta Platforms, Inc.

  • NASDAQ ticker symbol: META
  • Number of hedge fund holders as of Q4: 262

Alphabet Inc.

  • NASDAQ ticker symbol: GOOG
  • Number of hedge fund holders as of Q4: 234

Uber Technologies, Inc.

  • NYSE ticker symbol: UBER
  • Number of hedge fund holders as of Q4: 166

Netflix, Inc.

  • NASDAQ ticker symbol: NFLX
  • Number of hedge fund holders as of Q4: 144

Tesla, Inc.

  • NASDAQ ticker symbol: TSLA
  • Number of hedge fund holders as of Q4: 126

Philip Morris International Inc.

  • NYSE ticker symbol: PM
  • Number of hedge fund holders as of Q4: 102

Robinhood Markets, Inc.

  • NASDAQ ticker symbol: HOOD
  • Number of hedge fund holders as of Q4: 79

NIKE, Inc.

  • NYSE ticker symbol: NKE
  • Number of hedge fund holders as of Q4: 73

GameStop Corp.

  • NYSE ticker symbol: GME
  • Number of hedge fund holders as of Q4: 24

