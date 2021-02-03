GameStop, AMC tumble as retail trading mania cools

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp GME.N and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N lost 15% and 13.2%, respectively, in early U.S. pre-market trading on Wednesday as a social media-driven trading frenzy cooled.

GameStop shares had more than halved in value to $90 each on Tuesday following a rally that drove them up as high as $483 last week.

The wild gyrations in stock prices of companies including GameStop and AMC have drawn the attention of financial regulators.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is calling a meeting of top officials, including from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve, this week to discuss market volatility.

